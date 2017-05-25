Priest's Remains Exhumed In Process Of Being Named Saint
The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says the remains of Father Stanley Rother were exhumed from Holy Trinity Cemetery in Okarche, Okla., May 10 as part of the next steps toward the priest being named a saint. The Catholic Church says Father Rother, who served as a priest in an Oklahoma mission in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, is the first recognized martyr from the United States and will be the first U.S. born male and first U.S. priest to be beatified during a ceremony this fall in downtown Oklahoma City.
