Priest's Remains Exhumed In Process O...

Priest's Remains Exhumed In Process Of Being Named Saint

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says the remains of Father Stanley Rother were exhumed from Holy Trinity Cemetery in Okarche, Okla., May 10 as part of the next steps toward the priest being named a saint. The Catholic Church says Father Rother, who served as a priest in an Oklahoma mission in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, is the first recognized martyr from the United States and will be the first U.S. born male and first U.S. priest to be beatified during a ceremony this fall in downtown Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,319,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC