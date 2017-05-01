New Haven a May Daya protests take on...

New Haven a May Daya protests take on new urgency under Trump

Monday May 1 Read more: WTNH

Just like every time May 1st, comes in New Haven, vendors and workers' rights advocates gathered on the Green to celebrate past labor victories and push for more. But this year, under the administration of President Donald Trump, the gathering took on a new sense of urgency.

