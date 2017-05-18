Mexico president heads to Guatemala t...

Mexico president heads to Guatemala to discuss migration, extradition

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will travel to Guatemala to meet its leader Jimmy Morales on June 5 and 6, the Mexican president's office said in a statement on Wednesday. The meeting comes as Mexico begins to take a larger role in the regional migration issue.

