Hyattsville Man Hid Alleged Part In W...

Hyattsville Man Hid Alleged Part In War Crimes From Naturalization Officers

Friday May 26

Jose Ortiz Morales, 55, of Hyattsville reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Morales faces indictment in his native Guatemala for actions dating back to 1980.

Chicago, IL

