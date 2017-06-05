Hyattsville Man Hid Alleged Part In War Crimes From Naturalization Officers
Jose Ortiz Morales, 55, of Hyattsville reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Morales faces indictment in his native Guatemala for actions dating back to 1980.
