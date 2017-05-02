Fighting for a Way of Life

Fighting for a Way of Life

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ms. Magazine

In June 2016, Guatemalan weavers took their entitlements to the courts. Through a grassroots organization and with the aid of a lawyer group, they organized, congregated and had their voices heard-demanding protection of their designs and their way of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ms. Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC