Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

A boy sits on an abandoned boat on what is left of Lake Atescatempa, which has dried up due to drought and high temperatures, in Atescatempa, 174 km southeast of Guatemala City, on May 5, 2017. AFP / Marvin RECINOS Now the lake is dying, a conspicuous victim of the climate change that is projected to profoundly and irreversibly affect Central America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.