Deportee's wife: 'I'm not going to let this government tell us who we can love'

Wednesday May 10

Over the next 24 hours, Sandra Scribner Merlim expects her husband to be shackled along with scores of other prisoners, bussed to an airport from a federal immigration detention facility in Louisiana, and from there flown back to a country that he hasn't seen in more than 20 years. Otto Morales-Caballeros' imminent deportation to Guatemala appears to be one of the first instances of a Maine family being forcibly divided by the Trump administration's more aggressive approach to enforcing immigration law.

