Combating human trafficking in Guatemala

Combating human trafficking in Guatemala

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

In most of the world, prostitution is legal, but that doesn't mean people aren't trapped in a life they'd do anything to escape. The Institute for Trafficked, Exploited and Missing Persons, an arm of the God's Child Project, was founded 16 years ago by Patrick Atkinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar '17 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC