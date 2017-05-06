300 evacuated as Guatemala volcano er...

300 evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts

The so-called Volcano of Fire was spitting hot ash thousands of meters into the air, the National Volcanology Institute said. The Fuego volcano is seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 30 km southwest of Guatemala City, as it erupts on May 5, 2017.

Chicago, IL

