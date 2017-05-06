300 evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts
The so-called Volcano of Fire was spitting hot ash thousands of meters into the air, the National Volcanology Institute said. The Fuego volcano is seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 30 km southwest of Guatemala City, as it erupts on May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC