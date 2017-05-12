121 outstanding soldiers honored at I...

121 outstanding soldiers honored at Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Jerusalem was the focus of Tuesday morning's Independence Day ceremony that instead of the usual 120 this year honored 121 outstanding soldiers from all branches of the IDF. Of those, 19 including six females were officers.

Chicago, IL

