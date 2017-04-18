Tickets on Sale Friday for Miel San M...

Tickets on Sale Friday for Miel San Marcos at Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company and Metropolitan Entertainment have announced that Latin worship band Miel San Marcos will perform at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10:00AM.

