Thirty years on, a child survivor's tale of Guatemala massacre
Mayan Ixil people carry coffins of victims of the 1982 Guatemala civil war massacre through Nebaj, in Quiche department, some 260 km northwest of Guatemala City on July 30, 2014. AFP/Johan ORDONEZ A soldier who was in the military unit that wiped out his family and slaughtered his entire Guatemalan village spared the child and raised him as his own.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
