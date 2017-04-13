Naples man detained by ICE, faces dep...

Naples man detained by ICE, faces deportation to Guatemala

Read more: Bangor Daily News

A 37-year-old Maine man was being held at Cumberland County Jail on Thursday after federal agents took him into custody in compliance with a federal immigration judge's deportation order issued in June 2010, officials said Thursday. Otto Morales-Caballeros, who lives with his wife in Naples, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents near his home on Wednesday, said Shawn Neudauer, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

