Naples man detained by ICE, faces deportation to Guatemala

A 37-year-old Maine man was being held at Cumberland County Jail on Thursday after federal agents took him into custody in compliance with a federal immigration judge's deportation order issued in June 2010, officials said Thursday. Otto Morales-Caballeros, who lives with his wife in Naples, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents near his home on Wednesday, said Shawn Neudauer, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

