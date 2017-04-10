Marshals Service: Suspect arrested in fatal Se Austin shooting
Crime scene investigators work at a homicide in a pickup truck at the Grove Place Apartments on Thursday April 6, 2017. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Guatemalan man suspected of killing one at a Southeast Austin apartment complex last week.
