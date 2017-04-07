Jimmy Morales in 2015. (AP photo/Luis...

Jimmy Morales in 2015. (AP photo/Luis Soto) President Donald Trump's...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump's motorcade rolled into Palm Beach on Thursday, and Chinese premier Xi Jinping arrived in Manalapan for a Sino-American summit on security and trade . Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, for his part, visited El-Dub to christen a new consulate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC