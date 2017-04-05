Guatemala charges officials over shelter fire that killed 41 girls

Guatemala's Public Ministry said prosecutors charged three former officials from the Secretariat of Social Welfare agency over the deaths of 41 girls in the fire at the government-run Virgen de la Asuncion shelter. In a statement Tuesday, the Public Ministry said the Public Prosecutor's Office charged Guatemala's former Secretary of Social Welfare Carlos Antonio Rodas Mejia, former Under Secretary of Social Welfare Anahi Keller Zavala and former director of the Virgen de la Asuncion shelter Hogar Torres Torres Ramirez with culpable homicide, abuse of authority, breach of duties and abuse against minors.

