Detained Mexican Ex-Governor Javier Duarte to Accept Extradition

Former governor of Mexican state Veracruz Javier Duarte is escorted by authorities after he was detained in a hotel in Panajachel, Guatemala, 15 April 2017. Javier Duarte "was located and detained for the objective of extradition in the municipality of Panajachel" in Guatemala's Solola department, Mexico's attorney general said in a statement.

