Detained Mexican Ex-Governor Javier Duarte to Accept Extradition
Former governor of Mexican state Veracruz Javier Duarte is escorted by authorities after he was detained in a hotel in Panajachel, Guatemala, 15 April 2017. Javier Duarte "was located and detained for the objective of extradition in the municipality of Panajachel" in Guatemala's Solola department, Mexico's attorney general said in a statement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
