Community working on Tatamagouche-Guatemala partnership
She and her husband visited the country while their daughter, Hannah Martin, was there for a summer internship and the entire family is now working toward a partnership between schools in Tatamagouche and the Escuela Nueva Esperanza in Rabinal, Guatemala. "I feel there is so much we can learn from one another," said Anne.
Discussions
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
