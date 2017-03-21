The Story Behind the Fire That Killed Forty Teen-Age Girls in a Guatemalan Children's Home

The number of teen-age girls who died when a fire broke out on the morning of March 8th in a state-run home for minors on the outskirts of Guatemala City now stands at forty. Those who perished were among fifty-two girls who'd been confined to a schoolroom at Hogar Seguro Virgen de la AsunciA3n after a night in which they'd rioted and run away, before being captured by police and brought back to the home.

