The Story Behind the Fire That Killed Forty Teen-Age Girls in a Guatemalan Children's Home

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: New Yorker

The number of teen-age girls who died when a fire broke out on the morning of March 8th in a state-run home for minors on the outskirts of Guatemala City now stands at forty. Those who perished were among fifty-two girls who'd been confined to a schoolroom at Hogar Seguro Virgen de la AsunciA3n after a night in which they'd rioted and run away, before being captured by police and brought back to the home.

Chicago, IL

