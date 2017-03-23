Rape, abuse, death of girls at Guatemala home burned by fire
In this March 17, 2017 file photo, Shirley Palencia weeps during the burial service for 17-year-old sister Kimberly Palencia Ortiz, who died in the Virgen de la AsunciA3n Safe Home fire, at the cemetery in Guatemala City. Authorities said the fire that swept through parts of the institution when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by girls protesting conditions at the overcrowded youth shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
|Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Who Guessed It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC