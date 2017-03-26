Paving the way for Easter Sunday
Two young men put finishing touches on an elaborate sawdust pattern created on the surface of a cobblestone street in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala. About 7-1/2 miles of streets in the Central American city are covered with flower and sawdust carpets in honor of the first Easter season procession.
