Obama's Ambassador Sabotaging Trump I...

Obama's Ambassador Sabotaging Trump In Guatemala

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Daily Caller

The affirmation signaled an extension of the conflict in Washington, DC: the unprecedented undermining of an orderly transition of power from one political party to another. In Guatemala, the of Barack Obama's resistance office is US Ambassador Todd Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 3 hr spytheweb 1
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC