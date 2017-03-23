Kevin Matthew Bauer, aka Isabella...

Kevin Matthew Bauer, 34, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at 4:20 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2017, arguably the most unique, quirky, sassy, and entertaining man you could ever meet, Kevin was born in Villa Nueva, Guatemala Feb. 12, 1983, and adopted by Sharon and Edward Bauer when he was 9 weeks old. Kevin soon became an older brother when Bryan was born.

