Guatemalan tragedy reveals need for better protection for children

After her dad had a stroke, 14-year-old Reina was brought to the San Jose Pinula public shelter near Guatemala's capital with a promise she'd be taken care of. A riot and massive fire at the shelter earlier this month left 42 of Reina's fellow residents dead.

