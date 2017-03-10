Guatemalan President Vows Change afte...

Guatemalan President Vows Change after Fire Kills 35 Girls

Guatemala's president called for a restructuring of his country's youth shelter system following a fire that killed at least 35 girls at an overcrowded government facility for children, while grieving families began receiving the bodies of their loved ones. The shelter outside Guatemala City held some 800 children and mixed victims of abuse with youthful offenders.

