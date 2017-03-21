Guatemala youth detention center riot...

Guatemala youth detention center riot ends with 4 guards dead

Guatemala's Interior Minister Francisco Rivas said security forces have taken control and rescued guards at the Etapa II youth detention center following a riot. Four guards died and three were injured in the 30-hour riot.

