Guatemala shelter fire death toll climbs to 38

Relatives gather outside the Virgin of the Assumption Safe House near Guatemala City Guatemala. Dozens of girls died after a fire broke out at the youth shelter on Wednesday The number of young girls who died in a fire at a children's shelter in Guatemala shot up to 39 even as numerous victims continue to be in a serious condition.

