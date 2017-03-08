Fire kills 40 in Guatemalan youth home

Forty people -- mostly teenage girls -- were killed after a fire tore through a youth home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala. Wednesday's blaze started when some of the youths at the Virgen de la Asuncion Safe Home set fire to a mattress on their way to breakfast, said Abner David Paredes Cruz, an attorney with the office of Guatemala's human rights prosecutor.

Chicago, IL

