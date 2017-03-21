Evangelist Luis Palau Meets with Guat...

Evangelist Luis Palau Meets with Guatemalan President as the Nation Struggles Through Tragedy

Contact: Jay Fordice, Luis Palau Association , 503-614-1500 GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala, March 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Just 10 days after a horrific fire tragically took the lives of 40 young girls living in a government-run shelter, international evangelist and author Luis Palau, who was already in the country for a major evangelistic campaign, was invited to meet with President Jimmy Morales to offer his insight and encouragement as the nation mourned the loss of these children. During the private meeting, Palau offered his deepest sympathy to the people of Guatemala, especially the families directly affected by the tragedy, and reminded the president that the evangelical community was praying for the nation during this time.

Chicago, IL

