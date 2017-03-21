Death toll rises to 3 from inmate riot at Guatemala prison1 hour ago
Guatemalan officials say a guard has died of injuries sustained when gang members rioted at a prison for juveniles and adults, raising the death toll to three. President Jimmy Morales tweeted yesterday that four hostages were rescued alive.
