Death toll from Guatemala children's shelter fire climbs to 38

There were 52 teenage girls packed into the 16 square metre classroom when Wednesday's blaze broke out at the Virgen de la Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula. The shelter provides a home for children who have suffered abuse, homelessness, or have completed sentences at youth detention centres and had nowehere else to go.

Chicago, IL

