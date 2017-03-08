Collected Department Releases: Assist...

Collected Department Releases: Assistant Secretary Brownfield Travels to Guatemala and Colombia

Monday Mar 6

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs William R. Brownfield travels to Guatemala and Colombia from March 6-8. In both countries, he will review INL programs and demonstrate support for counternarcotics and rule of law efforts.

Chicago, IL

