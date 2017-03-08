At least 31 dead as fire ravages youth shelter in Guatemala

By JOSE LOPEZ and SONIA PEREZ D. Associated Press SAN JOSE PINULA, Guatemala - The death toll in a fire at a troubled youth shelter in Guatemala rose to 31 Thursday as a dozen more girls died at hospitals overnight and details began to emerge of a tragedy sparked by angry, neglected youths seeking to flee terrible conditions. Nineteen girls were found burned to death or dead of smoke inhalation in the rubble of a dormitory fire fueled by foam mattresses Wednesday.

