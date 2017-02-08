Motorcycle pilgrims pay homage to Gua...

Motorcycle pilgrims pay homage to Guatemala's 'Black Christ'

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Raw Story

Bikers set out in a convoy from Constitution Square in Guatemala City to Esquipulas, 222 km to the east, to visit a 16th-century carved black statue of Jesus in a basilica, on February 4, 2017 Some 30,000 motorcycle-riding Catholics left the Guatemalan capital Saturday on a pilgrimage to the eastern city of Esquipulas to venerate the so-called Black Christ. The 140-mile journey ends with the devout paying homage to the Black Christ, an aged wooden likeness of Jesus grown dark over centuries.

