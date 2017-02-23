In Guatemala, Trump's Homeland Securi...

In Guatemala, Trump's Homeland Security chief contradicts new immigration directives

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly contradicted deportation plans made public this week by the Trump administration. During a visit to Guatemala, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly contradicted deportation plans made public by the Trump administration just a day earlier.

