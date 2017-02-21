Guatemala's indigenous seek recognition for justice system

" The law works as it has for centuries in the Guatemalan indigenous community of Solola: Townsfolk bring grievances and local authorities make rulings, usually with a speed unheard of in a country where justice is often delayed, if it comes at all. At one recent weekly court session, Maria Micaela Panjoc, baby in arms, came with a request for paternity payments.

