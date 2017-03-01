Guatemala orders expulsion of - abort...

Guatemala orders expulsion of - abortion ship' and crew

Friday Feb 24

Guatemala's immigration office has ordered the expulsion of a ship run by a Dutch non-profit organisation that performs free abortions on-board in international waters. The office said that it was also expelling the crew of the ship operated by Women on Waves, which travels the globe offering abortion services to women in countries where the procedure was illegal.

Chicago, IL

