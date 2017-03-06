Guatemala expels Dutch 'abortion ship'

Guatemala expels Dutch 'abortion ship'

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Guatemala has expelled a Dutch 'abortion ship' carrying activists who had vowed to help women circumvent the country's longstanding prohibition against terminating pregnancies, the army said Sunday. Members of the Dutch organization Women on Waves can be seen on the group's 'abortion ship' as it visits the Pez Vela Marina in the port of San Jose, Escuintla department, 120km south of Guatemala City.

