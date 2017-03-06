Guatemala expels Dutch 'abortion ship'
Guatemala has expelled a Dutch 'abortion ship' carrying activists who had vowed to help women circumvent the country's longstanding prohibition against terminating pregnancies, the army said Sunday. Members of the Dutch organization Women on Waves can be seen on the group's 'abortion ship' as it visits the Pez Vela Marina in the port of San Jose, Escuintla department, 120km south of Guatemala City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
|Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Who Guessed It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC