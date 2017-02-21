Guatemala as seen through fresh eyes
In this photograph taken Dec. 6, 2016, three of Tikal National Park's temples rise above the tree line as viewed from the top of another temple, Temple IV. The sprawling park in northern Guatemala is one of the country's top travel attractions, showcasing the Mayan civilization's engineering feats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
|Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Who Guessed It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC