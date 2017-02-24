Dutch boat offering abortions to Guat...

Dutch boat offering abortions to Guatemalans detained

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Fox News

Guatemala's army on Thursday detained a Dutch boat that intended to help women in the Central American country gain acess to abortions. Women on Waves, a non-profit, offers a way for woman living in countries where the procedure is illegal to get an abortion.

