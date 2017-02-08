Adventures in Guatemala (Chapter 1): ...

Adventures in Guatemala (Chapter 1): Why would anyone want to go to Guatemala?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Mateo Askaripour Why Guatemala? "Why would anyone want to go to Guatemala?" I asked myself as I sat in front of my laptop in Costa Rica's Cafe Milagro . I had been in the country for a month and wanted to get out and explore the rest of Central America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC