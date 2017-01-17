Women of indigenous communities prefe...

Women of indigenous communities prefer self-screening for cervical cancer-causing virus

Cervical cancer is a preventable disease if detected on time, but it remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women in Latin America, particularly women of poor and indigenous communities. A new study by the University of Michigan suggests that women in these communities-who often lack hospitals and health care facilities needed to process traditional screenings-would prefer to perform an alternative test at home.

Chicago, IL

