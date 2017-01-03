Six Hikers Die On Guatemalan Volcano
GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 10 --The discovery of three bodies on the slopes of Guatemala's Acatenango Volcano on Monday raised to six the number of hikers who died there, possibly of hypothermia caused by the cold front that has seized the country. The head of the Conred emergency management office, Sergio Cabanas, confirmed that the three lifeless bodies were found Monday on the volcano, located between the western provinces of Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez.
