Israeli Grandmother Drowns While Tubi...

Israeli Grandmother Drowns While Tubing on Guatemala River

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Forward

A 60-year-old Israeli woman died after drowning at a popular tourist area in Guatemala during an activity with a women-only expedition. Hadas Ayash, from the northern town of Tivon, drowned Tuesday in a river tubing accident at Guatemala's Cahabon River near Semuc Champey, which is a natural bridge and major tourist attraction in the region of LanquA n, Alta Verapaz, reported Prensa Libre news portal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC