Israeli Grandmother Drowns While Tubing on Guatemala River

A 60-year-old Israeli woman died after drowning at a popular tourist area in Guatemala during an activity with a women-only expedition. Hadas Ayash, from the northern town of Tivon, drowned Tuesday in a river tubing accident at Guatemala's Cahabon River near Semuc Champey, which is a natural bridge and major tourist attraction in the region of LanquA n, Alta Verapaz, reported Prensa Libre news portal.

