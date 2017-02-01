Guatemala president's brother held on...

Guatemala president's brother held on suspicion of graft, son sought

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Reuters

Sammy Morales, brother of Guatemala's president Jimmy Morales, arrives at the court after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption case in Guatemala City, Guatemala, January 18, 2017. Guatemala on Wednesday arrested the brother of the country's president, who swept to victory with an anti-graft campaign, and ordered the leader's son be detained for their alleged involvement in corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC