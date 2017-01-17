Guatemala president says expects Taiw...

Guatemala president says expects Taiwan to deepen regional ties

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Reuters

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and her Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales shake hands during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 11, 2017. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attends a joint news conference with her Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales at the Presidential Palace in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov '16 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC