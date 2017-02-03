Federal judge rules immigration offic...

Federal judge rules immigration officials, Rhode Island violated rights of detained citizen

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Jurist

The American Civil Liberties Union [advocacy website] filed the lawsuit for Ada Morales, a naturalized US citizen born in Guatemala and was arrested [ACLU press release] by Rhode Island in 2009. Immigration and Customs Enfrcement issued an immigration hold on her that resulted in the Department of Corrections holding her for 24 hours after a judge ordered her release.

Chicago, IL

