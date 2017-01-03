Searching for answers in murder cases...

Searching for answers in murder cases amid violence and corruption in Guatemala

Sunday Dec 18

On June 25, unidentified assailants shot and killed A lvaro Aceituno LA3pez , director of Radio IlusiA3n in Coatepeque, a town in southeastern Guatemala. LA3pez often criticized local government officials when presenting the news and during guest appearances on other programs.

