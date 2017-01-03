Searching for answers in murder cases amid violence and corruption in Guatemala
On June 25, unidentified assailants shot and killed A lvaro Aceituno LA3pez , director of Radio IlusiA3n in Coatepeque, a town in southeastern Guatemala. LA3pez often criticized local government officials when presenting the news and during guest appearances on other programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov '16
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov '16
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
|Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Who Guessed It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC