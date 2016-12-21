Pope Francis recognizes Fr. Stanley R...

Pope Francis recognizes Fr. Stanley Rother as first U.S. born martyr

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Globe Catholic Newspaper

The first martyr born in the United States was recently recognized by Pope Francis and just so happens to have a connection in the Diocese of Sioux City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe Catholic Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov 30 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov 26 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC