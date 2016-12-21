Oklahoma priest moves one step closer...

Oklahoma priest moves one step closer to sainthood

Friday Dec 2 Read more: NewsOK.com

Friday, with Pope Francis signing a decree to beatify Rother, the Okarche native became the first U.S. born priest and American-born male to receive this official recognition from the Vatican. Rother was serving as a priest with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City when he was killed July 28, 1981, in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, by unknown assailants.

