Oklahoma priest moves one step closer to sainthood

Friday, with Pope Francis signing a decree to beatify Rother, the Okarche native became the first U.S. born priest and American-born male to receive this official recognition from the Vatican. Rother was serving as a priest with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City when he was killed July 28, 1981, in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, by unknown assailants.

